The Prado Sandy Springs shopping center is joining forces with Solidarity Sandy Springs, a food pantry located in the old Publix space there, to host a food drive for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feb. 1 through 14, anyone visiting the shops, restaurants and other businesses at The Prado can donate canned and nonperishable food items at drop boxes distributed to the businesses there. All food donations will go to Solidarity Sandy Springs, which opened in April to provide food for residents hit hard by the pandemic. It opened inside the Under the Cork Tree restaurant at The Prado before moving to the Publix space after the restaurant reopened.
The Prado is located at 5600 Roswell Road. For a list of participating businesses, visit www.facebook.com/shopprado. For more information about The Prado, visit www.shopprado.com.
