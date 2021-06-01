Historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta is combining two of its popular annual events, Tunes from the Tombs and Sunday in the Park, this year after the former was cancelled and the latter shifted to a virtual event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Set for Sept. 26 from noon to 7:30 p.m., Sunday in the Park is back for its 43rd year. Tunes from the Tombs, normally held in June, will also take place on that day as part of the larger event, with The Original Wailers and Jupiter Coyote the headliners.
Sunday in the Park will include tours, craft beer and other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, an artist market, a museum store popup shop, a lineup of food trucks, a vendor market and more.
Tunes from the Tombs will be located on Oakland’s North Public Grounds, and will also include popup musical performances throughout the day.
Tickets are $20 for adults in advance ($25 at the gate) and free for children under 12. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit oaklandcemetery.com.
