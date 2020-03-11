The Millennium Gate Museum in Atlantic Station announced it has postponed an event with the leader of the Adams Papers in Massachusetts due to travel concerns caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Sara Martin is editor-in-chief of the Adams Papers, the Massachusetts Historical Society’s collection of diaries, correspondence and other documents from John Adams and his family. She was scheduled to speak March 19 at 6:30 p.m. for a lecture called “Hidden Histories: Secrets and Surprises in the Adams Papers.”
“Ms. Martin has informed us that the governor of Massachusetts has declared a state of emergency, and out of an overabundance of caution, has had to change her upcoming travel plans,” an email from the Millennium Gate stated. “We intend on rescheduling this lecture with Ms. Martin as soon as possible and will send out more information on a future date when that is determined.”
For more information, visit thegatemuseum.org.
