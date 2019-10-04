The Historic Oakland Foundation, the nonprofit supporting historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, will host the 12th annual Run Like Hell 5K Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.
It is the largest cemetery run in the nation, and all proceeds go to the restoration and preservation of Oakland.
The race starts at Lion Square in the middle of the cemetery and covers several areas of Oakland as well as the Memorial Drive Greenway to the state capitol. The keyhole course is entirely paved and gently rolling with soft turns and has been tweaked to create a faster start. Run Like Hell is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. Runners, joggers and walkers of all levels are welcome. Leashed dogs and strollers are also allowed.
Registration is $40 (plus fees) and is limited to 1,600 participants. Early registration closes Oct. 9 at midnight, and there are no race-day registrations. Historic Oakland Foundation members can get a $5 discount on registration by emailing mfernandez@oaklandcemetery.com to request the promo code to be used during online registration.
All preregistered runners will receive a commemorative Halloween-themed Run Like Hell performance-wear T-shirt. Those who don’t want to run can donate and get a race T-shirt by registering as a ghost runner for $35.
Big Peach Running Co. will host race packet pickup days Oct. 10 at its Midtown location (800 Peachtree St., Suites B and C) and Oct. 11 at its Decatur store (1565 Church St., Suite 520), both from noon to 6 p.m. Race day packet pickup commences at 7:30 a.m. at Lion Square.
The foundation is also offering race sponsorships.
Unique Oakland awards will be given to the top three overall male and female winners and the masters male and female finishers and the top three male and female finishers in 10 age groups. Teams of five or more runners are also eligible to win. Squads will participate “cross country style,” and the team with the lowest combined place total for their top five runners wins. A tie will go to the sixth runner.
The race will also have a Halloween costume contest with prizes for the most creative costumes in four categories: Best Adult Male, Best Adult Female, Best Group and Best Dog.
After the race participants are invited to be led by Oakland’s expert guides on mini-tours of the cemetery. Also, runners who show their race number at Oakland’s Visitor Center & Shop will get a 10% discount on their purchases, and foundation members will receive an additional 10% off.
Firepit Pizza, which is just down the street from the cemetery gate, will offer 20% off food Oct. 12 (dine-in only). Just show your race bib or receipt.
Limited parking is available in the cemetery’s parking lot, and the foundation encourages participants to rideshare or use MARTA (the King Memorial MARTA station is a short walk from Oakland.). The cemetery is located at 248 Oakland Ave. in Atlanta.
For more information or to register, visit www.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=8377.
