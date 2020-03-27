“Hamilton” fans didn’t have to wait long to find out when the Broadway smash’s tour stop in Atlanta would be rescheduled.
Two days after Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta, the series bringing the musical to the Fox Theatre in Midtown, announced its run in Atlanta from March 31 through May 3 was being postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, it announced the show would come to town Aug. 4 through Sept. 6.
The return of “Hamilton” was highly anticipated after it sold out shows for three weeks at the Fox in 2018.
“If you are a ticket holder, there is nothing for you to do at this time,” a news release on the new dates stated. “Current ticket holder seats remain valid and secure. Please hold on to your ‘Hamilton’ tickets as they will be honored for the new performance dates. Emails have gone out to ticketholders with information on which new performance replaces the cancelled performance.”
Ticketholders who are unable to attend their performance are asked to contact ticket providers one of three ways by April 10 to discuss their options:
♦ Broadway in Atlanta subscribers: Call 800-278-4447 or email atlantahamilton@broadwayacrossamerica.com weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Fox Theatre purchasers: call 855-285-8499 or email boxoffice@foxtheatre.org weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
♦ Those that purchased through a third party will need to contact their point of purchase directly for options. Please note that phone wait times may be long as they accommodate current ticketholders. Single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public at a later date.
To make room for the “Hamilton” schedule change, “Ain’t Too Proud,” a musical in the series’ 2020-21 season, has been moved to a later date in that season.
For more information, visit atlanta.broadway.com.
