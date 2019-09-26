Like a high-tech cannon, this summer the Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead launched The Great Lego Race VR Experience.
Firing up in July, it is a new permanent feature at the center and is designed for children 6 and older. Using virtual reality technology, The Great Lego Race VR Experience invites kids and parents to escape reality to an exhilarating, action-packed virtual Lego world.
Guests buckle up and enter a brick-filled virtual world that engages the senses by combining sight, sound and motion. Racers will drive brick-built vehicles against several Lego Minifigure competitors, including a pirate, wizard, surfer and pharaoh. With twists and turns throughout the course, guests race in hopes of becoming the next Great Lego Race Champion.
“Kids and parents enter a brick-filled, virtual world where they’re the star of a rollicking race,” Penda Meftah, the center’s general manager, said in a news release. “The Great Lego Race VR Experience at Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta is an attraction unlike any other, immersing guests in the most incredible, exhilarating and fun Lego race ever created.”
The 360-video experience allows guests to see all around them as they venture across a rocky mountain, rolling river and even hot lava. Step into The Great Lego Race VR Experience for new discoveries, from racing against a Lego-build, rocket-powered, windsurfing rig to an ornately canopied bed (called a “litter”) carried by mummy servants.
The VR Experience will cost an additional $5 on top of the regular admission price, which is $17.95 per person in advance online and $27.95 for walk-ups at the center. Pre-booking tickets is recommended for guaranteed entrance by visiting atlanta.legolanddiscoverycenter.com.
Also, throughout October, the center will host Brick-or-Treat featuring Lego Hidden Side, incorporating the new augmented reality mobile app by giving children chances to hunt ghosts in the attraction play areas. Guests can participate in a spook-tacular Miniland scavenger hunt and collect brick pieces around the attraction to build a Lego model to take home, while supplies last.
Finally, the center will host the Brick-or-Treat Costume Contest Oct. 26 and 27 at 11 and 2 p.m. each day. Guests have a chance to win an annual pass, a Lego goody bag and a custom Lego trophy. In addition, there will be daily meet and greets with favorite Lego characters every hour.
