Mighty Mo, the Fox Theatre’s 91-year-old Moeller pipe organ, is getting a facelift.
The Midtown venue Jan. 31 announced the organ will undergo a months-long rehabilitation project, after the Fox’s leaders spent more than a year evaluating and researching alternatives on whether to refurbish and keep it or replace it.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year and will include refurbishments to Mo’s exterior and internal improvements such as wiring, horseshoe and harness and other needed mechanism additions. The Fox plans to keep the organ well into the future.
“It is truly an honor to care for this majestic theater organ, and we do not take that responsibility lightly,” Fox President and CEO Allan Vella said in a news release. “Mighty Mo is a world-renowned theater organ, and our significant investment in its future is testament to the magic and wonder it creates for every guest who walks through our doors. Ultimately, Mighty Mo is more than a musical instrument; it’s an integral part of our nationally celebrated historic landmark.”
The Fox sees more than half a million visitors annually, and Mighty Mo is one of its drawing points. The theater chose Lithonia -based A.E. Schlueter Organ Pipe Co. to handle the rehab project. The Schlueter team, alongside Organist and Project Manager Ken Double, spent six months constructing an interim, stand-in console, which was installed in January, to ensure Fox audiences an authentic experience while Mighty Mo is refurbished.
“Schlueter is an industry leader with more than 30 years of experience with pipe organs,” Leigh Burns, director of the Fox Theatre Institute, which houses the theater’s restoration department, said in the release. “This is a passion project for everyone involved, and we are confident we have enlisted the most qualified team poised to ensure the treasured Moeller organ remains part of the fabric of Fox Theatre for another century – hopefully even longer!”
Mighty Mo was built in the 1920s by the M.P. Moller Pipe Organ Co., which closed more than 30 years ago. It is one of only five theater organs of its kind still operating worldwide. The rehab project will include correcting temporary enhancements made in the 1970s that did not reflect original Moeller workmanship. Internal control-system upgrades will also bring Mighty Mo’s wiring up to code and the console up to the American Guild of Organists’ specifications.
The rehab project will include an ongoing full, separate archival study, including photographs and materials analyses. It will also include a complete record of all the organ’s previous refurbishments.
“I've been playing theater organs since 1972, and have been lucky enough to play Mighty Mo at the Fox Theatre since 2013. At each show, I have the opportunity to personally witness how meaningful this organ is to our guests,” Double said in the release. “We have spent immeasurable hours meticulously planning for these improvements, so it’s exciting and reassuring to see the care with which this restoration is being approached.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.