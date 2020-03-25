The much-anticipated return of the Broadway blockbuster “Hamilton” will have to wait.
Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta, the series bringing the “Hamilton” tour to the Fox Theatre in Midtown March 31 through May 3, announced it has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). “Hamilton” was to return to the Fox after selling out shows for three weeks in 2018.
The postponement is no surprise considering the Fox March 14 announced it was cancelling or postponing all shows from that date through at least March 28 due to the virus.
In a news release emailed to the media, Broadway in Atlanta stated the “Hamilton” postponement was also due to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ order for residents to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis. The Fox stated it will contact ticketholders by March 27 with information on the musical’s rescheduled dates, asking them to hold onto their tickets for now.
Also, according to a message posted to the Fox’s website, Broadway in Atlanta’s “Miss Saigon,” which was scheduled for March 17 through 22, has been cancelled. The production was originally going to be postponed before being cancelled. Individuals who purchased tickets directly from the Fox will receive an email with information on how to get a refund.
For more information, visit www.foxtheatre.org.
