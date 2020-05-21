Though the city of Sandy Springs will allow large-scale events again starting July 6 as it and the state take a gradual approach to reopening amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Monty Python’s “Spamalot” won’t be one of them.
The musical produced by the City Springs Theatre Company was to be performed July 10 through 19 at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center’s Byers Theatre, closing out its 2019-20 season. But it’s been postponed.
While the production dates fall after the city’s restriction on large events, the three to four weeks of rehearsal required would take place in June, before some local or nationwide limits will still be in effect. Also, the company is awaiting word from the Actors Equity Association, the actors’ union, on health guidelines for its thespians.
“We could see the writing on the wall … from the production standpoint with 20 to 30 actors in a rehearsal room and touching props, handling props,” said Brandt Blocker, the company’s executive/artistic director. “I don’t think any of us are ready for that. Likewise, audiences aren’t ready yet.”
However, Blocker said “Spamalot” could be included in the company’s 2020-21 or 2021-22 season. It’s the third musical City Springs Theatre has had to cancel or postpone since the pandemic started. In March “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” was performed six times but its final four shows were cancelled. The May production of “Sister Act” also was cancelled.
“We tried to see if we could postpone that production,” Blocker said, but it wasn’t possible due to scheduling logistics.
However, despite seeing its season’s final three productions cancelled or postponed, at a time when many arts organizations are struggling due to the outbreak, the company got a nice surprise. When ticketholders were offered the option of getting a refund, reserving those seats for a future musical or donating the ticket amount to the company, most chose the third alternative.
“What’s been nice is our patrons have been extremely generous in this time,” Blocker said. “… What we’ve seen is … 65% (are) donating their tickets back to the company. That’s been very encouraging or very humbling. Those who aren’t donating their tickets right now are saying, ‘Hey, we can’t do it right now because of job loss or whatever the reason, but we will do it when we have the money to.’”
Thanks to that generosity and the company’s board raising an additional $100,000 to establish a COVID-19 emergency fund, it recouped some of the losses from those planned shows. But more importantly, those factors, plus the $128,000 it received in Paycheck Protection Program funds from the federal government, allowed City Springs Theatre to keep its entire staff of seven full-time employees.
Since March, like many nonprofits have done, the company has pivoted. It’s provided free online arts education classes, especially tailored to children while school was still in session, albeit remotely.
“We had a nice robust education program and this opportunity out of the crisis,” Blocker said. “Keeping young artists engaged and keeping up their training has really set us apart in a great way. We’ve been doing eight weeks (of programming) five days a week, we’ve reached over 1,000 students through online and virtual training, all classes free of charge. We’ve seen kids obviously locally and several out of state joining in.”
He said the classes have included 15 Broadway professionals teaching and participating in question-and-answer sessions, along with local professional artist educators.
“We wanted to make them free of charge during the school year,” Blocker said. “We want to give back to the community in a hard time. All these performers and educators have given of their time, which was very wonderful and humbling and touching to see so these kids’ arts education could continue to flourish.
“That’s been a wonderful program given the circumstances. The kids are amazing. They know the technology and they see the value of it.”
In what was originally going to be an in-person summer program, the company will host at least one performance of Disney’s “Moana Jr.” through Virtually Broadway, where middle and high school students will perform online. Blocker said the students will “get group and one-on-one training with local artists, Broadway actors and educators.”
“They will then come together and professionally produce and record their performances, solo and duet at the most,” he said. “… In July we’ll have a live broadcast on all of our digital platforms. It will probably be a two-night event. More importantly, we’re engaging talent scouts, casting directors, artistic directors from around the country to give feedback on the students’ work. They’ll be able to take away from it a showcase performance.”
The company’s 2020-21 season opens with “Mamma Mia!” Sept. 11 through 20, and tickets for the general public go on sale June 1. Blocker said he expects the center to be open but in a social-distancing format to protect attendees, so he hopes to add more performances to recoup possible losses if only half of the Byers Theatre is full for each one.
“We are aggressively seeking a sponsor to help with that because this would increase costs,” Blocker said. “I could see that happening with our 'Mamma Mia' show and our December show of 'Into the Woods.' We hope and plan that with our first 2021 show, ‘The King and I’ (in March) we’ll go back to a sense of normalcy.”
For more information, visit www.cityspringstheatre.com.
