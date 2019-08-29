The Friends of Cathedral Music at the Cathedral of St. Philip, a division of the Buckhead church, and the British consulate general of Atlanta will co-host a special concert with The Choir of Trinity College in Cambridge, England, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
It will take place at the cathedral, 2744 Peachtree Road in Buckhead.
Trinity’s choir is one of the most acclaimed adult choirs in the world, and previously performed at the cathedral to capacity audiences in 2012 and 2015. In addition to singing several choral services each week during university term, the choir pursues a vigorous recording and international touring schedule. Trinity College’s choral tradition dates back to the 14th century, and it was recently designated to be one of the top five choirs in the world by Gramophone magazine.
Tickets in advance are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and $10 for students. The day of each concert, they rise to $30, $25 and $15, respectively. Concert patron tickets are $150 in advance and include two tickets and unreserved preferred seating held until 10 minutes prior to the concert.
To purchase tickets, visit www.cathedralatl.org/concerts or call 404-237-7582. For more information, call 404-365-1050.
