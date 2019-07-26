The Center for Hard-to-Recycle Materials (CHaRM) is bringing its Buckhead CHaRM Day, a monthly popup recycling event at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, back July 27 from 8 a.m. to noon.
CHaRM is a facility that can recycle items such as glass, furniture, used paint cans, old electronics, mattresses, Styrofoam and batteries, all of which are not accepted by regular curbside recycling services. In a news release, Peggy Whitlow-Ratcliffe, executive director of Live Thrive Atlanta, the nonprofit behind the center, said it has diverted over 250,000 tons of harmful materials from landfills.
CHaRM, which opened in southeast Atlanta in 2015, for over a year has been trying to find a permanent site in Buckhead for its second location, with plans to eventually have one facility in each of Atlanta’s four quadrants. While that quest is still ongoing, the nonprofit started the monthly popup event in June and plans to host it through October.
For the July 27 Buckhead CHaRM Day, the drop-off site has been moved from the church’s Magnolia parking lot at the corner of Lakeland Drive and Roswell Road to its back parking lot, which is accessible from the Roswell Road entrance next to Kellett Chapel.
For more information, visit www.livethrive.org.
