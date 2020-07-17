In August, in honor of National Wellness Month, the Blue Heron Nature Preserve will host a series of in-person events to encourage health and wellness.
The events are expected to continue throughout the rest of the year. According to a news release, several studies have shown physical activity in greenspaces boosts heart health, weight control and self-esteem. Walking in nature can increase muscular and brain development in children, reduce chronic diseases in adults and alleviate stress.
The preserve includes 30 acres of woodlands, wetlands and meadows and the three-mile Blueway Trail, and hosts programs related to education, conservation and the arts.
The August and beyond activities include outdoor yoga, organic-gardening and treasure-hunting classes and firefly hikes complemented with environmental education. All classes feature face mask requirements and small group sizes and utilize the preserve’s Spread Your Wings social distancing campaign.
“Our nonprofit organization is committed to cultivating inspiring and educational experiences at the Blue Heron Nature Preserve for a better Atlanta,” Executive Director Melody Harclerode said in the release.
For more information or to preregister for classes, visit www.bhnp.org.
