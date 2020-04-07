The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has announced the lineup for its 2020-21 season, which will celebrate both Robert Spano’s 20th and final season as music director and the 50th anniversary of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus.
The orchestra, which performs at Symphony Hall in Midtown and at other metro Atlanta venues, will kick off its season Sept. 12 with the Symphony Gala featuring pianist Daniil Trifonov and Spano as the unofficial opener. The season’s official opening will take place Sept. 24 and 26 with violinist Gil Shaham and Spano leading the orchestra.
The season will close with a concert honoring and led by Spano June 10 and 12, when the orchestra will perform Mahler’s “Symphony No. 3.”
“We look forward to once again taking the stage in Symphony Hall to celebrate the indelible legacy of Robert Spano and the rich history of our beloved Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus,” Jennifer Barlament, the orchestra’s executive director, said. “We’ll celebrate the majesty of the ASO with epic masterpieces and works by and about women, both legendary and present-day.
“In addition to inviting the world’s greatest guest artists to our stage, we are proud to celebrate the talents of our own world-class Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians as soloists. And of course, we could not celebrate Robert Spano without works from our great American composers, including an evening featuring music of the Atlanta School of Composers.”
The Grammy Award-winning orchestra’s 2020-21 season will feature an array of programming from the 24-week Delta Classical Series, Coca-Cola Holiday Concerts, Family Concert Series, Special Concerts, Movies in Concert Series and Atlanta Symphony Hall Live presented by Delta Air Lines.
“In my final season, I am looking forward to every performance. Some of the highlights will surely be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the ASO Chorus, with performances of Mendelssohn’s ‘Elijah,’ opening weekend with Gil Shaham, an evening of music by Franz Liszt with our dear friend Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and returning to our stage such great artists as Yo-Yo Ma, Yefim Bronfman, Pedja Mužijević and Garrick Ohlsson,” Spano said in the release. “We’ll close the season with Mahler’s ‘Third Symphony.’ With its profound expression of love, I can think of no more fitting work with which to say ‘thank you’ for 20 blessed years with the ASO.”
The orchestra’s chorus will celebrate its 50 th anniversary with eight sets of concerts. They begin Oct. 15 with Principal Guest Conductor Donald Runnicles and Director of Choruses Norman Mackenzie leading a one-night choral celebration, featuring choral favorites such as Verdi’s “Requiem,” Orff’s “Carmina burana,” Brahms’ “A German Requiem” and more.
They will close June 10 and 12 with Spano’s conducting Mahler’s “Symphony No. 3” featuring mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor.
During the season the orchestra will introduce 17 new works into its repertoire and will have four musicians featured as soloists, 13 guest conductors and eight guest artists making their debuts with the orchestra. It will also have seven one-night special concerts.
Ticket subscriptions for the 2020-21 season are on sale and start as low as $75 for a three-concert Sunday package. Subscribers receive seating priority over individual ticket buyers, ticket exchange privileges, subscriber-only events and other benefits, including savings up to 10% off individual ticket prices.
Single tickets go on sale in August.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 404-733-4800 or visit www.aso.org. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, which can also get priority seating, by calling 404-733-4848 or emailing asogroups@atlantasymphony.org. To view the full season, visit aso.org/season2020.
