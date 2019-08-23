The Atlanta Red Book, which its founder and publisher, Buckhead resident Robert B. “Robbie” Colgin calls “the nation’s most successful social register in over half a century,” is marking its 10th anniversary this year and is on sale.
Listed within the annual publication are cultural, civic, business, professional leaders as well as those families who have long played a role in Atlanta’s history. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the book, which is catalogued in the Kenan Research Library of the Atlanta History Center, benefits Fix Georgia Pets, a Sandy Springs-based nonprofit that works with recognized low-cost spay/neuter organizations to combat the significant pet overpopulation in the state.
Colgin chose Fix Georgia Pets as the book’s beneficiary because he is a longtime animal advocate and friend of its co-founder, Ginny Millner.
“Ginny has been extremely supportive of the book and has invited us to her and Guy Millner’s home for special programs,” he said in a news release. “Her work to encourage communities and schools to learn the importance of spaying and neutering animals is a tremendous help to controlling the population of abandoned animals.”
The Atlanta Red Book continues an American tradition begun in New York with The Social Register in 1886, when society was defined by the likes of the Astors, Roosevelts, Rhinelanders and others called the “Knickerbockers” referring to their descent from New York’s founding and early families.
Publication of a similar directory was tried in Atlanta in 1931 and in 1957 but neither established a readership. In Europe, the Almanach de Gothahas chronicled, for over 250 years, the noble and aristocratic families of the continent and the United Kingdom.
“A number of people who knew of my background in publishing brought up the need for a private directory of prominent Atlantans,” Colgin said. “A small steering committee was formed to outline the content of the new directory, The Atlanta Red Book.”
He added that the title and red cover of the hardbound book were inspired by past directories which have been called by the color of their covers, such as Washington’s Green Book.
The Atlanta Red Book is $75 and can be purchased by emailing Colgin at rbcolgin@aol.com. Listings in the book are at no charge at the discretion of the publishing committee to which nominations may be made through the publisher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.