The Atlanta Opera will host its two Discoveries series performances during the 2020-21 season in the Midtown area.
The opera made the announcement late last month when it released its schedule for the entire 2020-21 season. The Discoveries series is a way to expose new audiences to the opera.
“The Atlanta Opera Discoveries series is dedicated to audience members who are seeking new works, new ideas and fresh perspectives,” the Atlanta Opera’s website states. “As part of our effort to bring opera to new audiences all over Atlanta, these productions will be performed in exciting alternative venues.”
For the Discoveries series, “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” will be performed Feb. 11 through 14, 2021, at the Ferst Center for the Arts at Georgia Tech in Midtown. The co-production with Lyric Opera of Kansas City and Austin Opera is making its Southeast premiere.
“Apple founder Steve Jobs, one of the most influential people of the modern age, is transformed into a dramatic character in this compelling 2017 opera by DJ and composer Mason Bates and librettist Mark Campbell,” the Atlanta Opera’s website states. “As the character Jobs looks back on a life dappled by dizzying heights and crushing disappointments, this charismatic, hard-driving visionary confronts the complexities of life and death. Cast in an appealing electro-acoustic soundscape generated by a Mac laptop (of course) and live musicians, ‘The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs’ cycles through key moments in his lifelong–and futile–pursuit of perfection and control over everything that matters to him.”
The series will continue with “As One” at Out Front Theatre in west Midtown March 26 and 28 and April 1 and 3, 2021.
“’As One’ is the chamber opera everyone’s talking about,” the Atlanta Opera’s website states. “Poignant, comedic and uplifting, the show weaves the coming-of-age story of Hannah, a transgender woman, into the universal struggle to live your own truth. Presented in an intimate performance space and scored for two singers and string quartet, ‘As One’ delivers a potent reflection on modern life through stunning words and music from award winners Laura Kaminsky, Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed.”
The Atlanta Opera’s 2020-21 main stage performances will be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre:
♦ Nov 7, 10, 13 and 15: “La bohème”
♦ Jan 23, 26, 29 and 31: “The Barber of Seville”
♦ March 6, 9, 12 and 14: “The Sound of Music”
♦ May 1, 4, 7 and 9: “Das Rheingold”
Single-performance tickets go on sale in June but season subscriptions are available today. For more information or to purchase a subscription, visit www.atlantaopera.org.
