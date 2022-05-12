The Atlanta Opera will bring its 2021-22 season to a close with the “Come As You Are” festival, featuring the musical “Cabaret” and the Opera “As One”. The festival will take place at the Historic Rail Park at Pullman yards, which has recently hosted the Van Gogh immersive experience.
The Atlanta Opera will present “Cabaret” on June 2, 3, 5, 10, 12, 16, 17, and 19 and will present “As One” on June 9 and 11.
The Cabaret Event with Jay Hunter Morris is at 2 p.m. on June 18. Tickets for “Cabaret” and “As One” start at $20 for standing-room-only tickets and range to $250 for premium cabaret tables in the Kit Kat Club itself. Tickets are currently on sale on the Atlanta Opera website. Both operas will be performed in English with English supertitles.
Pullman Yards is located in the Kirkwood neighborhood, and according to the Opera House, it has ample parking and easy access to two MARTA stations. According to General and Artistic General Tomer Zvulun, “We have made it our mission at the Atlanta Opera to truly be embedded in the fabric of this city, and our residence in Pullman Yards is another testament to that commitment.”
As One
This year, the Atlanta Opera shines light on the transgender community through their “As One” performance. According to Alexandra Enyart, the transgender conductor, the Atlanta Opera has made this a “deliberate production” by including 4 transgender cast and crew in the production of the show.
Lucia Lucas, the transgender baritone described by Enyart as “the most significant woman who is a trans opera singer,” will sing the part of Hannah Before. Blythe Gaisert, an American mezzo-soprano, will play the role of Hannah After. Lucas was excited to receive the role despite the sharp contrast from the roles she is comfortable with playing. Lucas said, “I do get to showcase myself more, I’m not playing these angry men.” According to Lucas, she is primarily assigned angry or older men due to her deep voice, often associated with anger or older age.
The Chamber Opera was created by composer Laura Kaminsky, librettist Mark Campbell, and transgender filmmaker-librettist Kimberley Reed. The show follows the story of Hannah on her transgender journey and her journey of discovering her true self.
Throughout the show, Hannah struggles to conform to gender norms and cope with the growing distance between her and her family. According to Lucas, “Trans people couldn’t really exist”, which is a challenge Hannah faces while trying to find her place in society and with herself. The Opera ends in an isolated forest in Norway, where Hannah finally starts to find herself and her happiness. Enyart said, “Anyone who goes in with an open heart and mind will find it hard not to fall in love with Hannah.''
Stephanie Havey will direct the production along with Enyart. Erik Teague, the host of The Atlanta Opera “Come As You Are” podcasts and a transgender man, will design the costumes.
Lucas recently became the first trans person to perform at the Met and this will be her first time performing in “As One”. She said she hopes the show will educate the audience and familiarize them with queer issues. Lucas said, “I hope they would ask whatever they need to know so that next time they interact with a trans person it won’t be a big deal.”
The Cabaret
The Cabaret is adapted from 1998 Broadway and set in Berlin in the 1930s. Zvulun will direct the production accompanied by music director Francessco Milioto. Set Designer Alexander Dodge will transform a portion of the building into the Kit Kat Klub, and Erik Teague will design the costumes. Marcy Barbeau will design the lighting.
Curt Olds will sing the role of Emcee, together with Aja Goes as Sally Bowles, and Anthony Luciura as Herr Schultz. Curt Olds has been seen in A Little Night Music, The Threepenny Opera, and Broadway’s Riverdance. Aja Goes was hailed by the Chicago Tribune as “glamorous” with a “creamy belt”, wowing the Chicago audiences as Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet. Anthony Luciura has taken his operatic skills globally in operas such as the Marriage of Figaro, The Magic Flute, and Carmen.
Special Cabaret Concert with Jay Hunter Morris
Internationally acclaimed tenor and raconteur, Jay Hunter Morris, will be featured in the Matinee concert in June. Morris has performed at San Francisco Opera and Seattle Opera and currently lives in Roswell Georgia.
The festival builds on the company’s Discovery Series, which has a decade-long tradition of bringing bold and adventurous works to unexpected locations throughout metro Atlanta. Lucia Lucas describes the event, especially the “As One” production as “A window into their story” and encourages people to enjoy the show while learning about the transgender community.
