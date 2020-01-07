The Atlanta Jewish Life Festival, the city’s largest single-day celebration of Jewish culture and community, is back for its second year.
The event will return to the Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will include live performances, kosher vendors and activities. It will include more than 80 Jewish organizations, artists, food vendors and musicians.
“(The festival) not only brings together the entire Jewish community, but also serves as a fun and educational experience for all the people of greater Atlanta,” its founder, Michael Morris, said in a news release. “This year, festival goers can expect a variety of kosher foods, foot-stomping music, tons of entertainment for the kids, beautiful Judaica art and the opportunity to meet the organizations and institutions that make our Jewish community great.”
Atlanta vendors dishing kosher goodies include: EB Catering Company, Toco Grill, Keith’s Corner BBQ, Cinnaholic, Formaggio Mio, Lakehouse Coffee, For All Occasions and More, Kosher Gourmet and A Kosher Touch.
The festival’s food includes fresh falafel, kosher hotdogs housed in pretzel buns and Israeli and Sephardic fare. Even ticket holders can also get free kosher cotton candy by Cotton Cravings, and adults can sample a plethora of Israeli wines by The River Wine.
Steve Grossman of Steve’s Live Music, Amp’d Entertainment, the Atlanta Jewish Theatre Company, Atlanta native rock artist Hannah Zale, Atlanta boy band Friction, Webster, Spring Street Band, Mango, Rabbi Jake, Atlanta Jewish Boys Choir, Atlanta Jewish Academy and The Epstein School are all expected to perform at the festival.
Entertainment geared toward children will be provided by Ruby the Clown, Magic and Mirth with Paul Sponaugle, Caricatures by Lindsay, Henna Art by Enrapturing Entertainment and face painting by Kool Kids.
The aquarium is located at 246 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW in Atlanta. Festival tickets are $22 for adults (age 13 and older), $8 for children 3 to 12 and free for children under 3. A family pass, which is good for two adults and four kids, is $65. All tickets include entry to the aquarium for the entire day.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.atlantajewishlifefestival.com.
