With the COVID-19 pandemic causing all gatherings of more than 10 individuals to be cancelled due to health concerns, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition is shifting its Atlanta Streets Alive event to an online format.
Normally the event encourages residents to bicycle to work or other places to keep cars off the roads and celebrate bike usage, including gatherings of bicyclists. But this year’s Streets Alive, set for May 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. will be a virtual one that will also commemorate its 10th anniversary.
This year’s event will also include an announcement of its 2020 program and future plans for Streets Alive, which includes increasing frequency, messages from its founders and key supporters and the unveiling of a commemorative T-shirt available for purchase to help fund this open-streets initiative.
According to a news release, Atlanta Streets Alive was launched in 2010 and “was inspired by an international open-streets movement that aims to reclaim urban corridors by closing them to motorized traffic to promote healthy living, strengthen local businesses and provide sustainable transportation options.”
It expanded from a one-mile pilot event on Edgewood Avenue in 2010 to multiple programs every year, drawing up to 100,000 individuals on average. To date, the coalition has hosted 29 Atlanta Streets Alive events with over 1.5 million participants on 83 miles of city streets.
“Since the very first route, Atlanta Streets Alive has provided first-hand experiences of what corridors designed for cars would be like if they were reclaimed for people” Rebecca Serna, the coalition’s executive director, said in the release. “Over the last decade, the demand for streets that let people move safely, easily, and sustainably has increased dramatically. We look forward to further championing safe and complete streets to create a more inclusive and thriving Atlanta.”
For more information or to join in, visit atlantastreetsalive.com.
