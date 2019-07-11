The Buckhead-based Atlanta Audubon Society is accepting proposals for bird-friendly improvements to one eligible project through the Atlanta Audubon Habitat Restoration Fund.
Modeled after other habitat restoration projects, the fund invites community groups, friends groups, municipalities and other property managers to apply for this competitive opportunity to receive consulting and services to restore critical habitat.
This can include removal of invasive, exotic plant species, installation of bird-friendly native plants, garden/habitat design services, bird monitoring, and community programs. The application deadline for the 2020 award period is Sept. 2.
For 2019, two project sites were chosen: Henderson Park in Tucker and Candler Park in Atlanta. One project for 2020 will be selected by a committee and announced in late October.
“Atlanta Audubon and its partners play an important role in creating bird resiliency in the Southeast,” Atlanta Audubon Executive Director Nikki Belmonte said in a news release. “The Habitat Restoration Fund aims to increase high-quality habitat for birds while also increasing community partnerships and educational outreach. Through our collaborative conservation and engagement programs, we are building places where birds and people thrive.”
The Habitat Restoration Grant is funded through a gift to Atlanta Audubon from an anonymous donor honoring Doug Downing,
To learn more about requirements or to download an application, visit www.atlantaaudubon.org/habitat-restoration-fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.