The Alliance Theatre in Midtown is launching its Classic Remix Project, an initiative to get high school students interested in classic literature, with “Seize the King,” a play based on William Shakespeare’s “Richard III.”
According to a news release, Classic Remix “will commission leading American playwrights to create new works that revitalize, rethink and respond to classic literary works found in most school curriculums.”
“The goal for the program is to create a canon of new work that will engage and delight both high school students and adult audiences,” the release stated. “Written with an immediacy that unleashes the questions and perspectives found in these classic stories, the Classic Remix plays will invite all audiences to engage with the material in ways that feel relevant to their contemporary world view.”
Written by Will Power, “Seize the King” will be performed Feb. 14 through March 8. “John Proctor is the Villain,” by Kimberly Belflower and inspired by Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible,” will be presented as a rolling world premiere in the Alliance’s 2020-21 season.
Other Classic Remix plays in the works for future Alliance seasons are: “Romeo and Juliet” by Hansol Jung and inspired by Shakespeare’s play by the same name;” “Walden” by K.J. Sanchez and based on “Walden and Civil Disobedience” by Henry David Thoreau; “A Tale of Two Cities” (a modern look at income disparity) by Brendan Pelsue and inspired by Charles Dickens’ book by the same name.
Directed by Michael John Garcés,” Seize the King” is the creation of Power, an award-winning playwright and Spelman College theater and performance professor. The play premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse near San Diego in 2018.
“I couldn’t be more delighted that we get to kick off the Classic Remix Project with an Atlanta-based writer and an all-star Atlanta cast,” Christopher Moses, the Alliance’s director of education and associate artistic director, said in the release. “Will Power’s breathtaking riff on the Shakespearean tragedy ‘Richard III’ collides contemporary rhythms with classic structure to create something wholly original.
“A classic, remixed. And yet, it’s the same old story: man wants power, man gets power, man wants more power. As Will so ominously describes at the beginning of the play, King Richard is more alive today than ever before.”
The cast includes Wigasi Brant, Shakirah Demesier, Allan Edwards and Travis Turner, all of whom have performed in previous Alliance plays, and Tangela Large. “Seize the King” will be performed on the Alliance’s Hertz Stage, and the theater is located at 1280 Peachtree St. NE in Atlanta.
Tickets start at $25 and are available by going to the Woodruff Arts Center box office, calling 404-733-5000 or visiting www.alliancetheatre.org/seize. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, military personnel, students and teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.