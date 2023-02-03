Sandy Springs teen Addison Vogt is launching her Kickstarter Campaign for her first product to help her peers connect when making conversations.
Vogt’s design consists of three decks of cards known as The Conversation Game and can help teens connect, start talking, and have fun.
The three decks each have their purpose.
The first one provides ideas to kick off conversations. In the next deck, Vogt deals with texting anxiety, something not uncommon among teens. Finally, a third deck helps deepen conversations, encouraging discussions and debates.
Vogt’s experience with isolation got her wondering if its effects, especially in the long term, had the same impact on others in her age group.
Her research took two years to complete. It entailed approaching guidance counselors, teen psychology experts, and peers, including friends that had moved to other countries and had experienced challenges with friendships, partly because of language barriers.
“One out of three teens are affected by social anxiety, and most find it extremely difficult to reach out,” Vogt said in a statement. “These decks offer the solutions to help them start a conversation and take it to the next level.”
“Parents often feel scared and confused when faced with a teenager suffering from social anxiety,” she continued. “And they often look for solutions. So I was inspired to create a way for parents to help their kids find their voice through a question-and-answer game we often played with my parents around the dinner table when creating the three decks.”
During her research, Vogt, a senior at the Mount Vernon School, learned about the importance of socialization for maintaining adolescents’ health and normal development. Whether a young person is socially anxious or doesn’t have a solid and supporting group of friends, isolation can affect their sleep and cause depression and anxiety.
The worrying results are the creation of a negative outlook and a weakened immune system.
Addison speaks about the hours of fun and laughter she had creating the cards with friends. She remains grateful to everyone who contributed to their development, including teachers and professionals who listened and guided her progress. During the process, Addison Vogt relied on other teens for feedback, creating even more friendships.
The three decks of the Conversation Game designed for teens by teens are about to launch:
The Converse Deck provides the perfect openers or general conversations, small talk with people you don’t know, or conversations with best friends. The design of this deck is to help you get to know the other person.
The next deck is called the TTYL (Talk to You Later), designed to help teens start a text or digital conversation. Texting and digital messaging are popular among teens, helping them stay in touch conveniently and casually. However, some need help when it comes to starting communicating from afar. Therefore, the deck is also loaded with conversation starters, helping teens stay connected.
Finally, the Would You/What’s Your deck helps teens to make more meaningful and in-depth conversations with their friends. Each conversation starter poses questions like “Would You…” or “What’s Your…” creating many topics for chatting opportunities among teens. The questions focus on “rather,” their favorite things, and other teen go-to’s that can keep conversations flowing.
The Kickstarter campaign to help launch The Conversation Game conversation-starting playing cards is in place www.kickstarter.com/projects/conversationgames/conversation-game
The website is conversationgame.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.