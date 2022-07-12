Registration is now open for the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance Teal Trot 5K walk/run, an annual event that brings the community together every September to commemorate Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
Teal Trot is the largest ovarian cancer awareness event in Georgia and is held each year to remember those we have lost, honor those who are fighting, and recognize those who support the GOCA mission of ovarian cancer awareness and education.
Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance, a 501c-3 non-profit, serves to increase awareness and educate women of all ages and their families, as well as the healthcare community, about the risks and symptoms leading to early detection. GOCA serves the state of Georgia with public outreach programs, education and awareness, and fundraising events.
With no sure way of predicting ovarian cancer and no single screening test to identify it at the earlier, pre-symptomatic stages, awareness and education are an urgent priority for all women in order to protect themselves from late-stage ovarian cancer.
Teal Trot will take place Sept. 17 at Chastain Park with a kick-off time at 9:30 a.m. Onsite registration will begin at 7:45 a.m. The event is family-friendly with strollers and leashed pets welcome. Ovarian cancer survivors and patients walk for free with promo code SURVIVOR. Otherwise, the Early Bird registration fees start at $32.50 and will increase closer to the event date. There will be a virtual option for those who can’t make the event in-person.
Proceeds from Teal Trot will support and expand GOCA’s statewide education, awareness and patient outreach programs. Event sponsors include Northside Hospital Cancer Institute and Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
