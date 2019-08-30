Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown has announced the four works that will be produced as part of the 2019-20 season’s Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project.
They are: “The Unbound” trilogy by Shernā Ann Phillips with visual art by Lisa Whittington (Sept. 17 and 18), “What the Woolf Wore” by Abraham Johnson (Nov. 13), “The Gun Show” by Elizabeth Dinkova (Jan. 15), and “I’m a Motherf*#%ing Super Star: So Where Are My Babies?” by Valeka J Holt (May 13). All performances are at 7:30 p.m. at Synchronicity. They are free and open to the public but require reservations.
Stripped Bare focuses on projects that emphasize words and ideas, with minimal technical elements, and encourages artists to think about the essentials of theater “stripped of” intricate sets, lights, props, sound design and costumes. The focus is on actors, words, passion and ideas.
Each selected project will get up to three days in Synchronicity’s performance space. The participants will receive a technician, producer and/or facility manager, house manager and a box office staffer for each performance.
Each project will also receive marketing support and mention on Synchronicity’s website.
Sept. 17 and 18: “The Unbound” trilogy features short African-American slice-of-life stories set in a controversial visual art gallery:
Play 1: “Ebb & Flow” – An unrefined slam poet pursues a sophisticated philosophy professor on opening night, and a battle of the sexes “ebbs and flows.”
Play 2: “Tison Tucker” – When a 17-year-old activist confronts the gallery’s owner, she uncovers secret ties to slain visual artist Tison Tucker.
Play 3: “As Purple is to Lavender” – As they reflect on the controversy behind a white woman curating the visual art exhibit of a black man slain by police, a feminist and womanist unleash blistering honesty that tests their decades-long friendship.
Nov. 13: “What the Woolf Wore” – After Harold's Halloween party is abruptly cancelled, two couples – Marti with Georgia and Nik with Hon – have to fake smiles, finish their guacamole and avoid the breakup conversation hanging over them – until drinks start flowing and the games begin. Will the shattered glass and ghosts of their pasts tear apart their current relationships? Is "The Monster Mash" the queer anthem we need for 2019? Come find the answers to these questions and more in this remix of the queer theater canon.
Jan. 15: “The Gun Show” – It is an unnerving look at American culture through the buying and selling of firearms. Two outsiders from Atlanta journey to one of the South’s largest gun shows. There, they encounter a spectrum of beliefs and stories that make up America's obsession with guns. In this participatory theater experience, audience members will encounter a curated presentation of views on gun legislation and attempt to find common ground and solutions to a national crisis.
May 13: “I’m a Motherf*#%ing Super Star: So Where Are My Babies?” – Valeka, an ambitious D.C. stage actress with dreams to take over Hollywood and Broadway is finally starting to see the fruits of her labor. After several years of trying to conceive a baby with her loving husband and blaming herself for the unsuccessful attempts, her dream of motherhood is “tick-tocking away.” But, during an exploratory appointment, one doctor makes an eye-opening, life-changing observation: “Maybe it's not you." Pushed to the extreme, will Valeka trust herself and choose her career, or will she have faith that God will deliver it all?
For more information or to reserve seats, visit www.synchrotheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.