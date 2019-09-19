Synchronicity Theatre’s lineup for the 2019-20 season will feature female playwrights and provide new opportunities to uplift the voices of women and girls while also presenting a diverse lineup of performances at the Midtown company.
The Bold Voices Series will feature Erica Schmidt’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Mac | Beth” (Oct. 4 through 27), Whitney Rowland’s new play “Wayfinding” (March 6 through 29) and “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison (June 5 through 28), adapted for the stage by Lydia R. Diamond. This production will be performed in honor of the Nobel Prize-winning author, who died Aug. 5, and is directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, who directed Synchronicity’s 2018 Atlanta premiere of Danai Gurira’s “Eclipsed.”
The 2019-20 Family Series productions include the musical “Ella Enchanted” by Karen Zacarias (Dec. 13 through Jan. 5), adapted from the book by Gail Carson Levine, with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and “The Hobbit” (Jan. 31 through Feb. 23), adapted from the original book by J.R.R. Tolkien by Greg Banks. “The Hobbit” will be produced in association with Havoc Movement Company.
The company will continue its longstanding tradition of curating new voices and providing opportunities for artists to perform new work through the Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project, focusing on pieces that emphasize words and ideas, with minimal technical elements. The featured projects this year are “Unbound” by Shernā Ann Phillips (Sept. 17 and 18); “What the Woolf Wore” by Abraham Johnson (Nov. 13); “The Gun Show” by Elizabeth Dinkova (Jan. 15); and “I’m a Motherf#%ing Super Star: So Where are my Babies?” by Valeka J. Holt (May 13, 2020). All performances at 7:30 p.m.
Synchronicity will continue its mission of community building with Playmaking for Girls (playwriting workshops for juvenile justice and refugee communities) and Playmaking for Kids (after-school and summer camp programs for kids), and the rebranded Women in the Arts and Business Luncheon (a discussion of relevant issues in the arts, philanthropy and economic development of Atlanta) April 22 at a location to be announced.
Synchronicity will also continue a tradition of new play development with the next installment of SheWRITES New Play Festival for female playwrights, May 4 through 10. Three playwrights will be selected through a national process. Each play will be given a director, actors and a minimal production team. All projects will have a public reading by the end of the week. This is the process that was brought forth Synchronicity’s June production of “Hands of Color” by Kimberly Monks.
Also launching this season is The Synchronizers (Synchronicity’s new ambassador program). Synchronizers help promote the visibility of new works at the theater company by actively engaging with various communities to further expand and diversity audiences, as well as to promote Synchronicity’s mission of uplifting the voices of women and girls.
The quintessential Synchronizer has a passion for theater, specifically new works, and is highly motivated to share that passion with others. Ideally, a Synchronizer has active personal and/or professional connections within diverse communities throughout Atlanta. Applicants should be familiar with Synchronicity Theatre, have genuine interest and respect in the work we produce, and support the principles of our mission “to uplift the voices of women and girls and spark community conversation.”
Subscriptions are on sale. Subscribers receive 30% off tickets to Bold Voices and Family Series productions, reserved priority seating, 20% off on additional tickets to select Synchronicity events and exclusive subscriber discounts on concessions. Subscriptions range from $25 to $272. All performances will be at Synchronicity in the Peachtree Pointe complex.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.
