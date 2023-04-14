Synchronicity Theatre, a nonprofit theatre dedicated to uplifting marginalized voices, will present a four-night-only cabaret April 20 - 23.
This event will be a celebration of new and existing songs that represent diverse composers, featuring talented performers from a range of backgrounds and identities.
Directed and curated by Rachel Graf Evans and Vallea E. Woodbury, the cabaret will showcase a world premiere song by Aaron Holland, a song “on loan” by Grammy Award-winning composer Tena Clark, and favorites from Once on this Island, Ragtime, Kinky Boots and more.
Performers include the nonprofit’s two directors, as well as JoAnna Johnson, Javar Parker, Charles T. Thomas, and viral sensation Brandin Jay.
“The arts have the power to bring people together and to create meaningful connections. At Synchronicity Theatre, we are committed to creating a space where everyone's voices are heard, and this event is just one way we are putting that commitment into action,” Woodbury said in a statement.
Tickets are on sale now, and options include regular price general admission seats, reserved “swanky” seats, and cabaret table seating for two.
For more information about the cabaret or to purchase tickets, visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.
Synchronicity Theatre is at 1545 Peachtree St. NE, #102, Atlanta.
