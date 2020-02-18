“Wayfinding,” the latest play from Synchronicity Theatre, uses “time bending” to impact the characters and the storyline.
Written by Whitney Rowland, a Minneapolis-based playwright, “Wayfinding” will be performed at the Midtown venue March 6 through 29.
“(It’s) a ‘magical realism melancholic comedy’ that uses the concept of ‘time bending’ to shape the characters’ journeys to unexpected destinations,” a news release stated. “Jane (Sarah Wallis) is an emotionally numbed new widow. Harrison (Ben Thorpe) is Les’ (Charlie Thomas) inattentive, self-sabotaging fiancé.
“In seeking escape, these two strangers collide – both literally and figuratively – tangling their lifelines and setting them on a journey involving an intercontinental plane crash, a magical forest and a choice that leads them both to an unexpected destination.”
“Wayfinding” has been performed at several other theaters in the U.S. and abroad. It was a semifinalist for the 2019 Bay Area Playwrights Festival in San Francisco, shortlisted for the 2018 Theatre503 Playwriting Award in London and a finalist for both the 2018 UMass New Play Lab in Amherst, Massachusetts, and the 2017 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference in Waterford, Connecticut.
“Wayfinding” also was chosen for the 2019 PlayPenn New Play Development Conference in Philadelphia, where Rowland was named a Haas Fellow.
Directed by Rachel May, Synchronicity’s producing artistic director, it also features Diany Rodriguez (HBO’s “The Outsider”) as Officer/Doctor and Evan Vihlen as Davis/Matthew.
Synchronicity is located at Atlanta’s Peachtree Pointe complex, 1545 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 102. Single tickets range from $25 to $39, and group tickets are also available by contacting Sarah Kelley at sarah@synchrotheatre.com.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.synchrotheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.