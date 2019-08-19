Southern Art & Bourbon Bar in Buckhead is hosting one last summer bash before the season ends.
Aug. 24 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the bar and restaurant inside the InterContinental Hotel will hold its annual Summer Social at the Garden, led by chef Art Smith. Set in the hotel’s Windsor Garden, the event will feature a BBQ spread, gourmet bites and Southern libations.
Guests can anticipate the full line of spirits and brews from ASW Distillery, Reformation Brewing, 18.21 Bitters and Scofflaw Brewing, live entertainment and an intimate meet-and-greet with Smith, along with an assortment of house-cured, smoked and grilled meats from The Spotted Trotter and Smith’s modern Southern cuisine and desserts.
As an acclaimed chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and two-time James Beard Award recipient, Smith has received the culinary profession’s highest awards and has cooked for some of the world’s most famous celebrities.
Event tickets are $45 per person and include three food and beverage tickets and complimentary valet parking. One must be 21 or older to purchase them. Southern Art and Bourbon Bar is located at 3315 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit southernart.com/specials-events.
