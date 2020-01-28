The fourth annual Strides for Survivors will take place Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the Galloway School in Buckhead.
The 2.7-mile walk around Chastain Park will benefit TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation, a Sandy Springs-based nonprofit that provides services for breast cancer patients. Strides for Survivors was founded by sisters Samantha, Lauren and Emilie Scalise to honor their mother, Stephanie, a breast cancer survivor and former TurningPoint patient. The sisters’ grandmother also had breast cancer.
The event will also include face painting, games, chalk art, pre-walk yoga, a silent auction and a raffle. School-age childcare will be available during the walk. Since its inception, Strides for Survivors has rasied over $25,000 for TurningPoint.
Registration is $35 online in advance and $40 on race day. For more information or to register, visit www.stridesforsurvivors.org or email stridesforsurvivors@gmail.com.
