Fernbank Museum's newest immersive experience "WildWoods: AGLOW" lets guests explore nature after dark beginning Nov. 17.
This all-new, limited-run nighttime experience offers a different experience within WildWoods, a 10-acre natural habitat behind the museum. Highlighting the complex, connected and sometimes-hidden stories that flourish in the surrounding forest, this innovative experience brings together the vast, natural environment with the latest innovations in immersive design and technology. Transformative illuminations, large-scale projections and original music compositions beckon guests into a nighttime wonderland of biodiversity.
Inspired by native flora and fauna, this multi-sensory experience reveals the wonder of nature through a range of glowing, interactive and panoramic scenes across five distinct zones.
"We are always exploring exciting ways to engage audiences with science and nature while tickling the imagination through innovative and fun programming,” Fernbank President and CEO Jennifer Grant Warner said. "WildWoods: AGLOW is an exciting experience that will reveal nature’s magnificent wonders through beautiful, artistic and intentional uses of projection that enhance our understanding of the ecosystem that connects us all."
As guests enter the experience, they first discover oversized seeds glowing with interactive light, signaling the origin of forest growth and inspiring a deeper connection with nature. Throughout the experience, guests will encounter nocturnal animals, forest projections, and interactive lighting integrated with the surrounding plants and forested environment. Another zone features larger-than-life incandescent mushrooms that can respond to guest movement with a musical symphony of illuminated communication.
Developed in partnership with Thinkwell, a leading design and production agency creating immersive, content-driven experiences for brands and companies around the world, "WildWoods: AGLOW" is the third endeavor between the two organizations, following the opening of the award-winning children’s exhibit NatureQuest in 2011 and the creation of a series of outdoor exhibits in WildWoods, which expanded Fernbank’s experiences into the outdoors in 2016.
Thinkwell has also previously designed and opened outdoor, nighttime experiences, including Omega a la Nuit and Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Fernbank once again, this time with creative and technical development driven by our teams in Montréal," Thinkwell CEO Joe Zenas said. "The focus on innovation, along with strategic partnership and shared creative vision has allowed this project to flourish. "Wildwoods: AGLOW" highlights the best of nature, immersion and engagement in a unique and beautiful way, and we’re so excited to bring it to the public in the coming weeks."
"WildWoods: AGLOW" is a limited-run nighttime experience for visitors of all ages and abilities, offered on select evenings Nov. 17, 2022 to March 5, 2023. Attendance will be available only to guests ages 21 and older on evening that coincide with Fernbank After Dark on Dec. 9, 2022; Jan. 13, 2023, and Feb. 10, 2023.
Availability, times and prices vary by date with special discounts for Fernbank Members. Tickets range from $20.95-$39.95 and are available at FernbankMuseum.org/AGLOW.
