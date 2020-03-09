The Georgia River Network is giving metro Atlanta residents a fun, relaxing way to celebrate World Water Day March 22.
The Athens-based nonprofit will host its fifth annual Brews, Boats and Bands for Better Rivers event from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs. The event will include craft beer, music, gourmet food trucks, a kayak raffle from Outside World Outfitters, a silent auction and more.
“(It) is a fun opportunity to gather together, toast supporters and raise funds to assist in cleaning local Georgia rivers,” a news release stated.
In the release, Rena Ann Peck, the network’s executive director, said, “Georgia River Network is thrilled to have music from singer/songwriter Rob Jordan and friends. … Bring your family, friends and dogs for a chill concert.”
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children in advance and $35 and $15 on the event date. Each adult ticket includes one chance to win the raffle, two Pontoon craft beer tickets, a choice of cuisine with beverage from gourmet food trucks, plus access to live music, the silent auction, an Outside World Outfitters boat demo and more. Parking is free and leashed dogs are welcome.
Extra raffle tickets may be purchased when buying event tickets online for $10 each or six for $50, but one must be present at the event to win the raffle. The boat being raffled is a Nucanoe Flint in the nuclear color. This boat is useful for fishermen or regular recreational boaters and can be custom outfitted for the lucky winner.
Pontoon is located at 8601 Dunwoody Place, Building 500, Suite 500 in Sandy Springs. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3aHDeWf or www.garivers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.