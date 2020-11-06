The city of Sandy Springs once again will host Sparkle Sandy Springs, its fourth annual holiday event, but it will be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As in past years, the event will include an interactive Sparkle Village of lights decorating the City Green park, including a Christmas tree and a menorah. But this year’s parade will shift from a traditional pedestrian one to a drive-thru one due to the outbreak. It will take place Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The holiday lighting around the City Springs complex and in the lobbies of City Hall and the Byers Theatre starts Nov. 8, but the special displays featuring a Christmas tree and menorah won’t be set up until Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26). All the lights will be and exhibited through Jan. 1.
“The Sparkle Village features artfully displayed six-foot-tall wooden houses decorated in holiday themes by civic groups and local businesses and adorned with twinkling lights, creating a magical, walkable light display that visitors can stroll through throughout the season, providing countless photo opportunities,” a news release stated.
In the release, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said, “Keeping the magic alive this holiday season for the children and families of Sandy Springs was very important to us, especially given the challenges of this year. We are happy to be able to safely continue in what has become such a meaningful tradition for our residents, and we look forward to spreading holiday cheer.”
In this year’s parade, floats will be set up ornamentally around the City Green and the two main streets in the City Springs complex: Galambos Way and Mount Vernon Highway. Attendees will drive through a winter wonderland complete with snow, music, elves and even a visit from Santa Claus.
This drive-thru aspect of the Sparkle Parade will allow residents of Sandy Springs and surrounding areas to enjoy the event without having to worry about social distancing and crowds.
For travel and safety purposes, patrons will not be permitted to walk to or around the City Green during the parade, and residents should check for road closures in the area as part of the event.
For more information, visit www.spr.gs/sparkle.
