Sparkle Sandy Springs, the city’s third annual holiday lighting event, is expanding.
This year the city is adding its inaugural Sparkle Sandy Springs Holiday Parade to the event, which is set for Dec. 8 at City Springs.
The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. near the Heritage Sandy Springs water tower, marching along Mount Vernon Highway, concluding with a tree-lighting ceremony at City Springs. Its route will be lit up with holiday-themed floats.
“It was on the wish list of the city’s founding mayor, Eva Galambos, for the community to have its own parade. City Springs provides the perfect gathering spot for both spectators and to host the festive holiday village creating a magical holiday sparkle for everyone to enjoy,” Mayor Rusty Paul said in a news release.
The event will also include an appearance by Santa Claus and pre-parade hot chocolate and cookies. The night will end with the twinkling lights coming to life for the first time this holiday season.
Sparkle Sandy Springs will feature a holiday village of six-foot-tall wooden houses painted in holiday themes and adorned with lights creating a magical, walkable light display that visitors can stroll through all season long.
“It’s a season to be joyful, and we look forward to coming together as a community to ignite the sparkle of the holidays,” Paul said.
For more information, visit www.sandyspringsga.gov.
