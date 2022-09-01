Spark the Conversation 5K will be hosted on the campus of Marist School on Oct. 8 to shine a light mental health among teens and young adults.
The race takes place at the 5k course of one of the top high school cross country programs in the state, winding through the woods around Marist, finishing on the lower fields by Nancy Creek.
Heads Up for Harry, founded in 2018, works with local schools and other organizations on how to talk openly about mental health, mental illness, and supporting each other in our mental health journeys.
"We started Heads Up for Harry in memory of our friend Harrison and have been committed to learning how to support each other’s mental health," President Spencer Mitchell said. "We’ve engaged with thousands of Atlanta teens and those who support them, sharing our stories and providing national speakers. We are motivated when we can help teens make the right decisions that support their own and their peers’ health journey."
In the past three years, Heads Up for Harry has raised more than $50,000 in support of mental health awareness.
Participants can sign up in teams or individually to run or walk through the Facebook page Spark the Conversation 5k or online at https://bit.ly/3RbGaQQ. Participants who sign up by Sept. 15 to get the early $45 rate ($50 after that). Virtual runners are welcome.
T-shirt, water and refreshments included. The race begins at 8:30 am at the Marist School at 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE.
(0) comments
