Through Sept. 6, Spalding Nix Fine Art in Buckhead will host its summer exhibition, “Hot Line,” featuring four artists exploring new lines. The show highlights the work of four Southern artists whose work emphasize line to convey form and space.
New Orleans-based artist Aimée Farnet Siegel uses torn artist-painted paper to construct abstract assemblages that focus on the space between objects. Charleston-based artist Kate Hooray Osmond creates large-scale aerial landscape paintings that depict the relationship of man-made industrial landscapes with the natural world through vibrant colors and gold leaf overlay. Savannah-based artist Trish Andersen explores personal origin and intertwining boundaries and boarders through tufting. A native Atlantan, Los Angeles-based artist Mark Boomershine evokes pop art qualities with his multi-dimensional floral paintings.
The remaining artists’ talks for this exhibition are set for Aug. 22 with Anderson and Sept. 6 with Boomershine. At both talks, there will be a reception at 6:30 p.m. and a presentation at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.spaldingnixfineart.com.
