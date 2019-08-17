The Springer Mountain Farms Southern Wing Showdown has announced its chef lineup for this year’s event.
The fourth annual wing extravaganza for a cause will take place Aug. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Fairmont in west Midtown. It will feature wing creations from more than 30 chefs from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The participating chefs, listed alphabetically by city, are: Steve Goff of AUX Bar in Asheville, North Carolina; Christian Rodriguez of High Road Ice Cream, Deborah VanTrece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, Drew Van Leuvan of Seven Lamps, Gary Caldwell of Triplz Lounge, Greg Lipman of Piastra, Jason Jiminez of Kitchen Six, John Adamson of American Cut, Linda Harrell of Cibo e Beve, Matt Basford of Canoe (2018 Best Wing winner), Megan Brent of New Realm Brewing, Nick Leahy of AIX & Tin Tin, Pat Pascarella of The White Bull & Grana, Scott Smith of The Curious Pig, Thomas McKeown of Polaris and Todd Richards of Chicken + Beer, all in metro Atlanta; Charlie Loomis of Feed Table & Tavern (2017 Best Wing winner) in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Daniel Doyle of Poogan’s Porch in Charleston, South Carolina; Eric Ferguson of Staggioni, Greg Collier of Uptown Yolk, Alex Verica of The Stanley and Thomas Marlow of Mimosa Grill, all in Charlotte, North Carolina; Jesse Newminster of Tako Taco in Knoxville, Tennessee; B.J. Lofback of Funk Seoul Brother, Richard Jones of Green Door Gourmet and Shane Nasby of Honeyfire Barbecue Co., all in Nashville, Tennessee; Zach Schulz of Cotton + Rye in Savannah and Alex Friedman of Bistro Off Broad in Winder.
Produced by Taste of Atlanta, the event will include wings and sides plus beer, wine and specially crafted cocktails that complement chef creations.
Springer Mountain Farms, based in north Georgia’s Baldwin, near Cornelia, will provide chefs with chicken that’s raised without antibiotics, steroids, growth stimulants or hormones, and each chef will serve their unique recipe as they battle it out to win Best Wing in a competition judged by festival goers and a panel of wing aficionados. The winner of the showdown will win a Big Green Egg to take home.
A silent auction at the event will benefit Angel Flight Soars, a volunteer pilot organization located at DeKalb Peachtree Airport and providing flight services to patients in need of medical-related care. The festival will also support Second Helpings Atlanta – a Sandy Springs-based nonprofit food rescue organization that fights hunger and reduces food waste in the city – which will be doing food recovery onsite.
Both general admission and VIP First Taster tickets include all-you-can-eat tastes and drinks, including signature cocktails, beer and wine, plus live music from Luke Latimer, but the first hour of the showdown is reserved for VIP attendees.
VIP tickets are $65 through Aug. 24, and general admission tickets are $55 through Aug. 24. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door for $65 for general admission and $75 for VIP. The event sells out each year, and in 2018 about 28,000 wings were eaten by attendees.
The Fairmont is located at 1429 Fairmont Ave. NW in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.southernwingshowdown.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.