The 8th annual Southeastern Designer Showhouse and Gardens benefitting local nonprofit Camp Twin Lakes debuts in Buckhead Mother’s Day weekend.
Presented by Benecki and hosted by Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles, the 16-day fundraiser, taking place May 11 to June 4, will showcase an 8,500-square-foot estate dreamt up by builder and developer Benecki, landscape architect Land Plus and interior specification designer Source.
Camp Twin Lakes was founded by Buckhead resident Doug Hertz in 1993. For the last three decades, demand for programs has consistently increased, and they now serve children from every county in Georgia. The organization provides year-round, fully accessible, and intentionally designed camp programs that teach campers to overcome obstacles while creating shared experiences with other children who face similar challenges. The organization now has capacity to serve 13,500 campers annually and provides scholarships to 100% of campers through a donor funded Camper Scholarship Program so that no child is ever turned away due to inability to pay.
Camp Twin Lakes opened of its third year-round campus on 100 acres in Rutledge.
The work of more than 15 top interior designers in the Southeast will also be on display; this year, the Showhouse honors renowned Atlanta interior designer Kelly Wolf Anthony and her husband, restaurateur Justin Anthony, proprietor of True Story Brands as Honorary Co-Chairs.
The 2023 Southeastern Showhouse will feature the various design styles of notable Southeastern interior designers. Tours of the Showhouse will be accompanied by interactive and engaging events and demonstrations set against the home’s exquisite backdrop.
Located on Normandy Drive, one of Buckhead’s most sought after residential streets, the 2023 Southeastern Designer Showhouse and Gardens will take place at a custom-built residence with a distinguishable transitional facade and Streamlined Modern, Art Deco and Art Nouveau interior influences.
Mastery of classical architecture can be found throughout the open, light-filled home, including an abundance of 12-foot and coved ceilings, 10-foot doorways and windows that act as gateways for natural light and stunning views of the tree-filled backyard, evoking feelings of the countryside in the city.
The home features five bedrooms with five full baths and three half baths, two primary bedrooms featured on the main and second floors, two laundry rooms, a main level study, an oversized media room located on the second floor, a basement level with a lounge, home theater, game room, wine cellar and gym with a sauna and massage room, a terrace with an outdoor kitchen and a beautiful pool.
The home is designed with flexible living in mind with design touches that recognize the needs of families who entertain and work at home. Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles has enlisted a handful of top interior designers across the Southeast and notable sponsors to infuse every corner of the home with beautiful design details and furnishings to bring the newly constructed residence to life.
The Showhouse, at 2762 Normandy Drive, will be open to the public for tours Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. General admission tickets will be available at the door for $45 and groups of ten or more can purchase for a discount of $35 per ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.