The public is invited to dine with Atlanta's firefighters Nov. 5 for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation’s largest fundraiser, Breakfast with our Bravest.
The event is scheduled for 7:30 am, Nov. 5 at the Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta. Proceeds from the fundraiser directly support the firefighters and EMTs of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. Honorary co-chairs include Wendy Stewart, President, Atlanta, Bank of America; and Carol Waddy, Director, Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Engagement, Chick-fil-A, Inc. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Fire Chief Roderick M. Smith, City of Atlanta, are confirmed to attend.
The event is open to the public and invites supporters to enjoy a morning of breakfast and conversation alongside City of Atlanta firefighters. Event tickets and corporate sponsorships are available via the AFRF website.
“Like many organizations, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation was unable to engage with the community as we’ve known it due to Covid, so this year’s event is extra special and we look forward to reconnecting with our community of supporters and honoring our Atlanta firefighters and EMTs,” Executive Director of AFRF Shirley Anne Smith said.
The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation is the only nonprofit funding organization dedicated to supporting the critical and unmet needs of the 1,100 women and men of AFRD. A decade-long tradition, the breakfast event brings together city officials, agency leadership, corporate and civic executives, and private citizens, along with their Atlanta firefighters.
"At the ready, our firefighters go to work every day and bravely walk into all types of fires but they, too, have missed the social connection with their fire family and their firehouse neighbors," Smith said. "This year’s breakfast event provides time away to allow firefighters to be in their moment, to enjoy and to be thanked."
Hero sponsors of the 2021 Breakfast With Our Bravest include Aderhold Family Foundation, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Coca-Cola and Microsoft.
