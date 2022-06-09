R.E.M.'s Mike Mills and violinist Robert McDuffie will perform alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra this summer in the world premier of R.E.M. Explored.
This symphonic event opens with selections from R.E.M.’s legendary playlist newly reimagined for orchestra and concludes with Mills performing his eponymous Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and Orchestra alongside Grammy-nominated violinist McDuffie.
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will be led by Conductor Sarah Hicks with performances on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 at Atlanta Symphony Hall.
Mills is one of the founding members of R.E.M., the internationally-acclaimed rock band from Athens. His trademark vocal harmonies and intricate bass lines led fans and critics alike to dub him the band’s “secret weapon.” Born in Orange County, California, Mills moved to Macon, Georgia, where he and drummer Bill Berry attended the same high school. The pair left Macon to attend the University of Georgia in Athens where they teamed up with guitarist Peter Buck and singer Michael Stipe, and began writing songs for the band which would become R.E.M. The group's first show was at a friend's birthday party in an abandoned church April 5, 1980.
McDuffie, enjoys a dynamic and multi-faceted career. While appearing as soloist with the world’s foremost orchestras, he has also shared the stage with Chuck Leavell and the late Gregg Allman in Midnight Rider and with actress/playwright Anna Deavere Smith in Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail. Philip Glass dedicated his Second Violin Concerto, The American Four Seasons, to Mr. McDuffie.
Mills has composed a Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and String Orchestra for him and McDuffie is the founder of both the Rome Chamber Music Festival in Italy and the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University in his native city of Macon. McDuffie holds the Robert McDuffie Violin Faculty Chair at the Aspen Music Festival and School.
