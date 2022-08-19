Mayo Sowell is many things. A father. A husband. A Christian. A former football star and inmate, and now, the lead pastor at LIIV Atlanta church in Sandy Springs.
LIIV Atlanta church, led by Pastor Mayo Sowell and his wife Kai Sowell, will open its doors Sept. 18 at the City Springs Center in Sandy Springs. LIIV which stands for Love, Integrity, Influence, and Victory, will be the very first church to ever hold services at that location.
"Sandy Springs is very diverse and so therefore, we're very, very cognizant of creating a diverse experience to worship God and it's not going to be all CCM — Christian Contemporary Music — and it's not going to be all gospel," Mayo Sowell said. "It's going to be both and we might throw some old school hymns in there."
The Sowells were previously pastors at Alabama’s largest church, Church of the Highlands where they served on staff for the past nine years. Together they oversaw one of the church’s campuses and Mayo Sowell led the student ministry as an Executive Pastor. But having once lived in Atlanta, the couple felt a strong calling that God wanted them to return to the Atlanta and start their new ministry here.
"I was sitting on the couch and we kind of looked each other and said, 'This is not it,'" Mayo Sowell said. "We knew right then, we felt, we felt like God was calling us out of Birmingham. Everything around us added up to be, 'This is your forever home," but the thing on the inside of us — it never confirmed the outside witnesses."
"We're here because God called us to the city of Atlanta," Kai Sowell said. "We questioned it a few times. . .it's just God sent us here. And it's the city that we once died in — meaning that we came here, we did the club scene, we did the party scene (and that) led to some really bad circumstances in our life."
Prior to his time in Atlanta, Mayo Sowell was a part of the 2004 SEC Championship team at Auburn University and was selected to play in the NFL by the Buffalo Bills. But after sustaining a torn ACL, he was cut from the roster and moved to Atlanta to start his new future.
"When I was going for the NFL all my life, me not making the NFL, which would be the capstone of the goal that I had, and me not making it, it just crushed me," Mayo Sowell said. "I had one goal — all my eggs in one basket. When it crushed me, it crushed my eggs too."
Sowell turned to real estate school, but the money didn't come in fast enough, so he soon found himself selling — but never taking — drugs.
"On a six year journey, I turned myself into somebody I didn't even know," he said. "I went on to just sell those drugs and I just think that was the residue from me being crushed."
Sowell stayed in the drug world until he and two friends were busted during a deal in Arizona. All three of them were arrested, and his friends — both of whom had children — ended up with sentences of 20 years or more. Sowell was sentenced to five years in federal prison for the intent to distribute drugs. It was the worst day of his life, he says, and the guilt and embarrassment billowed over him.
"It was guilt," Sowell said. "Then it was fear. It was embarrassment, those three emotions. I mean, they had a heyday with me in a cell that I spent 23 hours a day in, all by myself, being bombarded by those three giants."
But then Sowell met Kai between his arrest and sentencing. The two said they hit it off, but he was a "dead man walking." The pair hit it off and talked off and on until he was sent to prison. Kai Sowell said she decided to continue contacting him in prison, sending notes of encouragement and visiting him every weekend for five years.
Mayo Sowell was in a dark place in prison, a place he said he couldn't pull himself out of. He said he struggled with suicide ideation and was spiritually dead until a man told him, "God has forgiven you."
Sowell said he fell in love with Jesus, and soon, Kai. The two of them were pursuing their individual relationships with God together. Mayo said those visits with Kai — full of Bible studies, sandwiches and Coca-Colas from the vending machine — got him through each week.
"Our story is a testament of how God redeemed the time," Kai Sowell said. "Time stopped when he was in prison for him. . .God can redeem the time. He really can. It's not too late to make an impact whether you're in or out (of prison), but there's still hope for you. There's still a way to turn things around, so it's never too late. Never too late."
"People are more empathetic than we think and they're more gracious than we perceive," Mayo Sowell said. "People root for the underdog. A large portion of people root for an underdog and because of our pasts, people want to see us win our future. People want to see the second chance man win."
The Sowells hope visitors to their church gain "a great God and godly people." If we can provide those two things, Mayo Sowell said, we will change our city and our city will live.
LIIV Atlanta will have services Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. For more information on the church, visit www.liivatl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.