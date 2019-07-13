The fourth annual Scramble for Sutton, a charity golf tournament, will take place July 22 at 8 a.m. at The Georgia Club in Statham.
Hosted by the Slover Foundation, the event raises money for the Grady Memorial Hospital Burn Center in Atlanta, and is named for Sutton Slover, a man whose life was saved by Grady in 2016. The four-person scramble format tournament includes prizes, a round of 18 holes, a cart, Chick-fil-A breakfast, on-the-course complimentary refreshments, a T-shirt and a goody bag.
“Our previous events have been a success in large part due to the generous participation and donations by the members of the State Bar of Georgia,” lawyer Jack Slover, a Buckhead resident, the foundation’s director and Sutton’s father, said in a mass email promoting the fundraiser. “Following the 2018 Scramble for Sutton, we made the largest ever direct donation to Grady Hospital's burn unit.
“This cause -- supporting families whose lives have been altered due to fire -- is dear to our family's heart because we have personally experienced the trials and tribulations that come with having a family member severely burned in a fire. We want to pay forward the support that was shown to our family to others affected by similar travesties.”
Proceeds from this year’s Scramble for Sutton will again be used to benefit burn victims and their families at the Grady Burn Center. Registration is $150 per person and $500 per foursome.
For more information or to register, visit www.sloverfoundation.com/golf-tournament.
