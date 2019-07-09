Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)’s Atlanta campus in Midtown is presenting “Kaleidoscope Katrantzou: Mary Katrantzou, 10 Years in Fashion,” an exhibition at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film celebrating the 10th anniversary of the coveted designer’s eponymous label.
On view through Sept. 22, the retrospective features iconic looks that reveal the fashion designer’s innovative approach combining fashion, art and technology. Known for her limitless imagination, Katrantzou draws from enchanting, unexpected sources: Fabergé eggs, Bauhaus posters, postage stamps, perfume bottles and typewriters have all found their way into her collections.
Her garments are highly sought after by fashionistas, collectors and celebrities alike, and have been worn by Michelle Obama, Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong’o and Naomi Campbell, among many others. In December, Katrantzou was invited to design Beyoncé’s look for the Global Citizen Festival, a majestic ensemble of floral patchwork based on the contours of the African continent, printed on a sequin base and hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals.
Born in Greece and based in London, Katrantzou took the industry by storm in 2008 — and has been wowing the fashion world ever since. Known as the “Queen of Prints,” she plays with clashing aesthetics, mixing high fashion, high street, technology and craftsmanship.
Katrantzou has received numerous awards, including the 2010 Swiss Textiles Award, a 2011 British Fashion Award for Emerging Talent and the 2012 Next Young Designer of the Year Award at the Elle Style Awards. In 2015, she won the British Fashion Council/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund and the British Fashion Award for New Establishment Designer, and was named the Harper’s Bazaar Breakthrough Designer and Glamour Designer of the Year.
Tapped for prestigious partnerships with cult brands including Atelier Swarovski, Victoria’s Secret, Longchamp, Moncler and Adidas Originals, she has also collaborated with artist-provocateur Pablo Bronstein, designed costumes for the New York City Ballet and Paris Opera, and exhibited her work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Katrantzou’s innovative design philosophy mirrors SCAD’s signature approach to cross-disciplinary education. Students and alumni from the university’s top-ranked degree programs, including fashion, fibers and illustration, can explore more than 80 of the designer’s cutting-edge creations from the past 10 years of her career, including a selection of looks from each runway collection.
“By experiencing extraordinary, world-class exhibitions at SCAD FASH, students observe the work of global fashion superstars,” SCAD President and founder Paula Wallace said in a news release. “They also meet and exchange ideas directly with creators of the work. Only at SCAD!”
Katrantzou also took part in this year’s SCADstyle design summit in April at SCAD locations in Atlanta and Savannah and Hong Kong. “Kaleidoscope Katrantzou” is curated by Alexandra Sachs, SCAD FASH executive director, and Rafael Gomes, director of fashion exhibitions.
SCAD FASH is open to the public with the cost of museum admission. Admission is $10 for general admission/adults, $8 for senior citizens and military members, $20 for a family of three or more, $5 for SCAD alumni and free for museum members, as well as SCAD students, faculty and staff with a valid SCAD Card.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.scadfash.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.