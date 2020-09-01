Twins Ellie and Holly Smith each were diagnosed with scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine that occurs most often during the growth spurt before puberty, two years ago when they were 12.
At that time the Sandy Springs residents started wearing back braces at night when they slept, which Holly called “very uncomfortable and tight.”
“If you didn’t wear it one night, the next day it would be even harder to get into,” she said.
In May, following a checkup at the doctor’s office, the twins, both freshmen at the Lovett School, were told they each would need spinal fusion surgery to correct their scoliosis since the braces weren’t doing enough to stop their curvatures.
“When we realized we didn’t have to wear the braces, the surgery was a better alternative,” Holly said. “I expected the worst from the surgery, but it was a lot better than having to sleep with a brace for two years. The recovery was worth it. If you think about having to wear a brace for your entire life, I would rather recover for two or three weeks after surgery.”
According to kidshealth.org, health care professionals measure scoliosis curves in degrees, with a mild one being less than 20 degrees, a moderate one being between 25 and 40 degrees and a severe one being more than 50 degrees.
Each girl had a spinal curvature of just over 50 degrees, said Dennis Devito, an orthopedic surgeon with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and medical director of its spine program. He performed their surgeries July 21 at the Children’s Scottish Rite campus in Sandy Springs.
When the twins were diagnosed two years ago, their curvature was in the upper 30s, Devito said. They first tried the braces, which he said are designed to keep one’s scoliosis from getting worse.
“You have to brace somebody who is happy where they are, because you want to hold them right there,” Devito said. “If somebody’s curve is getting bigger and bigger when they’re wearing their brace, which happens a third of the time, we would say this would be the time for surgery.
“These girls started with smaller curves, and then in just a matter of six months, they jumped from the 40s to the 50s even though they were compliant with wearing their braces.”
Prior to the surgery, the twins said they didn’t realize their spines were so abnormally curved.
“I would always sleep on one side, which I didn’t think was out of the ordinary, and the other side wasn’t comfortable to me,” Ellie said. “I guess that was a sign of my curve. Also, PE workouts, some of them were easy and some of them were strangely difficult until I realized it must be my curve.”
Holly added, “Honestly for me, I didn’t notice any pain. I did realize there was a little bit of discomfort if I sat for an hour or so without moving. We did weightlifting … at PE, and when we did certain kinds of squats, it just felt wrong. That’s when I realized that the pain was starting to kick in and it was starting to get more serious. But when I was told I would need to get the surgery, I thought I had a long way to go and it would be a lot more painful before I had the surgery.”
Devito fused thoracic vertebrae (T3 to T12) on Ellie’s back and both thoracic and lumbar vertebrae (T3 to T12 and L1) on Holly’s back. He said the surgeries were needed both because their curvature was severe and since they’re still growing.
“They had 50-degree curves in the thoracic but 30-degree lumbar curves,” Devito said. “This kind of surgery, the advantage is doing it early. By fixing the upper curve, it indirectly fixes the lumbar curve. We took the pressure off the lower curve. We call that a selective implementation or treatment.”
Following the surgeries, each girl’s spinal curve is probably in the single digits, the doctor added. When asked why both girls have scoliosis, Devito said it tends to run in families and the tendency is higher in twins. Even though the Smiths have no family history of the disorder, it’s possible a relative had minor scoliosis that no one noticed.
“I had a mother once you had scoliosis but also had surgery 30 or 40 years ago,” Devito said. “She had five daughters, and I treated all five daughters (for scoliosis), though not all of them had to have surgery.”
Hop Smith, the twins’ father, said they decided this summer to have the surgery, which could have been delayed, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did the best we could through (the girls wearing) the back braces,” he said. “It was hard for the girls to put them on every night, but they are so strong. … I tell you, once the news came, we all agreed surgery was the best option.”
The Smith family thanked the Children’s doctors, nurses and other staff for making them comfortable with the surgeries. The procedures have made a world of difference, the twins said.
“I already have much more energy than when I did before, when I had scoliosis,” Holly said. “I am still in the process of recovering. So, running and things like that I haven’t tested out yet. But I already can tell that walking is also so much easier, and sleeping is much easier, to be more comfortable. I think in the long run it will help a lot.”
Ellie added, “I already feel a little different. I’m much taller, which is a bonus. I think it’s cool to feel the before and after once you get used to it. Before you don’t realize how much your weight is shifted to one side.”
Devito said the recovery time for each girl is about four months overall, including their hospital stay (three days), three weeks of rest and then 12 weeks to three months of exercise to gradually return to 100%.
The girls said they hope to return to playing sports next year, with Ellie planning to run track and Holly wanting to play softball.
“Their prognosis is excellent,” Devito said. “We don't expect them to ever need any other spinal surgery and to be able to do any activity without restriction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.