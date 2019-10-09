The Inner Space in Sandy Springs will host its annual Fall Into Wellness Oct. 13 from noon to 6 p.m.
One of two events the business hosts each year, Fall Into Wellness showcases practitioners for a day of holistic healing sessions and also includes free educational talks and demonstrations.
Admission is $25 and includes access to all talks/demonstrations and exhibits, a practitioner service of one’s choice (one, 20-minute healing session) plus one food item and a free bottle of spring water ($1 thereafter).
For an additional free healing session, text “Fallwellness” to 63975 on one’s mobile device and present it at the podium when you sign in. The event will also include more than $1,000 in door prizes, with two prizes given away every 30 minutes, but one must be present to win.
The practitioners speaking include:
Nancy Banks is a holistic iridologist, lymphologist, light therapist, ground therapy trainer, public speaker, author and health care advocate. She will feature different modalities that are FDA-cleared devices and utilizing light and sound with frequencies.
Paula Brinker is a holistic wellness coach and fitness Instructor for over 20 years. She will address any concern the client has about their health.
Inez Powel is a one-on-one chair yoga instructor, speaker and relationship coach, certified yoga teacher, massage therapist, Reiki master and tantric healer with Blissful Yoga & Massage LLC. She will speak about and demonstrate chair yoga, a gentle form of yoga that can reduce anxiety, increase flexibility, strength and body awareness and be done from one’s desk.
Courtney Gibson, a certified Bio-Electro Magnetic Energy Regulation (BEMER) distributor and natural health advocate, will speak about BEMER device/application. It uses a patented signal sent to the body stimulating blood flow, increasing nutrient and oxygen supply and body waste disposal, and enhances the body’s natural healing processes.
The Rev. Jen Chung, an international spiritual teacher, counselor and healer, specializes in Mayan Shamanic healing, also known as divine intervention. It’s an ancient technique utilizing specific dimensions and frequency to cause electro and magnetic energies to split, thereby allowing the energy of disease and anything foreign or harmful in the body to fall through or go into spontaneous remission.
Unas Lawson, a certified qi gong instructor, will speak on how all living organisms give off a bioelectric field. Lawson can detect these fields, as well as their imbalances and correct the imbalances that have accumulated throughout a person’s lifetime.
Kira Davison, a certified reflexologist with Happy Feet, will speak about foot reflexology and cold laser technology. Foot reflexology increases the functioning of nerves, increases metabolism and energy creation processes, helps with sleep disorders, improves bladder functioning, increases brain power, relieves tense muscles, increases circulation and relaxes the mind. The cold laser helps ease pain, remove inflammation and create a sense of relaxation, helping and encouraging healing.
E.L.M. is a shamanic practitioner and an eclectic energy healer who encompasses intuitive guidance and healing energies that can help with stress, fatigue, pain and promotes relaxation. She has been practicing and studying various healing modalities for over a decade.
Ellie Leal, a certified massage therapist with Lotus Whole Body Care, specializes in chair massage. She will offer chair massages to help attendees’ bodies to release tension and stress.
Karl Hans Welz will speak on energetic clearing. In 1991, he built and invented the first device that actually generates orgone energy. Known as the Orgone Generator, it attracts and accumulates life force.
John Henderson, a certified instructor with the National Guild of Hypnotists and with the National Federation of Neurolinguistic Programmers, will speak on rife technology. One of the obvious principles of rife technology likens it to shattering a glass with the right musical tones. Rife has to do with taking advantage of the difference in strength between virus and bacteria and that of a human cell.
Disha Assudani is a Reiki master, and Reiki is a form of alternative medicine commonly referred to as energy healing. It emerged in Japan in the late 1800s. Reiki practitioners use a technique called palm healing or hands-on healing through which universal energy is said to be transferred through the palms of the practitioner to the client in order to encourage emotional or physical healing.
For more information, visit www.fallintowellness.com or call 404-252-4540.
