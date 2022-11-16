Sandy Springs' Congregation Or Hadash will host Rising Song Weekend starring Rabbi Deborah Sacks Mintz, a weekend-long celebration of Jewish music, culture and community.
The community is invited to a magical Shabbat full of song, spirituality, and study during five musical events. The community is encouraged to attend one event or come for all five. Events include free and ticketed activities including:
The Rising Song Concert – Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.:
The centerpiece of the Rising Song Weekend. Listen, sing along, dance, and fill your spiritual cup during this inspiring participatory concert. Rabbi Deborah Sacks Mintz, Rabbi Ariel Root Wolpe, and guest guitarists, drummers and vocalists breathe new life into traditional Jewish music with unique melodies and instrumentation to create a communal experience you don’t want to miss. Early Bird pricing runs through Nov. 30 and will be $27 general admission or $54 VIP seating. After Nov. 30 prices increase to $36 general admission or $72 VIP seating.
Music in the City – Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:15 p.m.:
Sing nigunim (soulful melodies old and new) with visiting artist Rabbi Deborah Sacks Mintz, Rabbi Lauren Henderson of Or Hadash, and Rabbi Ariel Root Wolpe of Ma’alot. Tickets are $36.
Kabbalat Shabbat Service, Dinner, and Shira (Song) – Friday, Dec. 9:
The Or Hadash team will join R’Deborah for this invigorating, vibrant, ruach-building, musical celebration of Shabbat. Expect a mix of traditional and camp songs. The 6:30 p.m. Friday night service will welcome Shabbat and R’ Deborah Sacks Mintz in a song-filled service she will lead through her unique musical lens. At 7:45 p.m., there will be a Shabbat dinner and community shira. Enjoy a catered kosher dairy and parve Shabbat dinner (appetizers, entree, dessert, challah, wine) while you connect with others who appreciate Jewish music. Vegan and gluten free options are available. Dinner flows into a community shira (song) experience.
The Kabbalat Shabbat service and the community shira are FREE. Shabbat dinner is $36 per person.
Shabbat Services, Kiddush Lunch, Text Study – Saturday, Dec. 10:
Beginning at 9:15 a.m., guests can experience a traditional Saturday morning service led by R’ Deborah Sacks Mintz. Stay for kiddush lunch. At 12:45 p.m., R’ Deborah will guide a conversation exploring the ways Jewish music interfaces with spirituality and prayer. Specifically, participants will explore how Jews turn to music in times of joy as well as in times of suffering. The service, kiddush lunch and text study are free and open to the community. Please RSVP for the text study.
Jewish Music Workshop – Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m.:
A must for Jewish professionals and community members seeking dynamic ways to grow and enrich their community through music, this group discussion will review how communities can evolve their music culture, offering creative strategies and tools to infuse Jewish music in ways you may have never before considered. RSVP to attend.
Events will be held at Congregation Or Hadash, 7460 Trowbridge Road, Sandy Springs, Ga. 30328, except Music in the City, which will be held at an intown location TBA.
