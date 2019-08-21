Robyn Spizman has written or co-authored more than 50 books on a variety of topics since the early 1980s, including a New York Times bestseller. But her latest one is quite personal.
“Loving Out Loud: The Power of a Kind Word” was written partly to honor the Sandy Springs resident’s parents, Jack and Phyllis Freedman, who both died in the past three years.
“This book really emanated from the manner in which I was raised,” Spizman said. “I was raised by two very loving parents who loved me out loud but also loved the community. They seeped a lot of love into me. When they both passed (away), which as an enormous loss for me, in my way to grieve and make life momentous is to share that love in a lot of different ways.”
“Loving Out Loud,” which gives readers creative ways to love more or be kinder, will be published Sept. 1 by New World Library, a Novato, California-based publishing house. Spizman, a TV and radio personality, consumer advocate, author and communications professional, said she tapped into her parents’ kindness to write her latest book.
“They believed the entire world can brighten your community,” she said. “Kindness was paramount in their lives. If they loved you, they loved out loud. Even if they just liked you, they loved you out loud. Giving back (is important) not just for the sake of giving back, but it is the right thing to do.
“My dad ate at the same restaurant each day for lunch and would bring gifts to at least 10 people working there, not just the full-time staff but the part-timers, because they were kind to him.”
Spizman said loving out loud is about slowing down and paying attention to others more.
“Are you interested in others?” she said. “What matters to them? Do you know the names of your cousin’s children’s names and birthdays? It’s really living a more aware life, and at the end of the day, it is good for you. Kindness has actually been proven in research that it clearly produces positivity, which blew my mind. You can even age more successfully if you’re aware of what’s right and what’s wrong.
“When you love out loud, you’re moving from rapid-fire emoticons to thoughtfully emoting.”
Spizman said loving out loud produces three gifts.
“(First), validation: ‘You made my day so fantastic by calling me,’” she said. (Second), inspiration: ‘Your piano is improving with every lesson.’ (Third), love, which is living more openly. Someone hears us, believes what we said and feels valued. It puts a little pep in their step. That’s the wow. It can be simple. Thank their mom. Thank their boss. Thank their grandmother.”
Georgia Hughes, New World Library’s editorial director, said the company was drawn to Spizman’s book because of the message it sends.
“I feel like she has a very good sense of what people are looking for right now,” Hughes said. “so many of us are so busy and hectic and we don’t necessarily speak to people except (those) we know and people on social media. What she’s saying is let’s go back to actually interacting with people. It’s an important message of kindness and making such a difference.
“Obviously Robyn is a very dynamic person, but what grabbed me about the book is she’s given us a practical way to do something we all want to do. We crave connection, which is to reach out to others. Most of us feel a connection with other human beings, and we don’t know the best way to express it. And she knows the best way to express it.”
Hughes said the book gives readers practical ways to love out loud.
“In the simplest ways, a smile at the check-out counter or holding a door for somebody, all these common courtesies have meaning with people,” she said.
The book costs $16.95 and can be purchased online at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com or at independent bookstores.
