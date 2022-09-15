The Sandy Springs Society will host its Elegant Elf Marketplace Oct. 15 and 16 at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts and Conference Center.
For more than a decade, the Sandy Springs Society has hosted The Elegant Elf Marketplace, a two-day gift market benefitting local nonprofits and featuring more than 80 carefully curated local and regional artisans and small business owners who offer exquisite home furnishings, hand-crafted items, stunning artistic creations, holiday décor, clothing and accessories for all ages, and the latest gourmet treats.
The Sandy Springs Society is an organization of women dedicated to improving the quality of life in Sandy Springs by supporting nonprofits that promote the arts, heritage, education, the environment and social services in the city. To date, the Society has awarded grants of more than $4.5 million through its annual grants process.
Since 2011, the Society's Elegant Elf Marketplace has drawn shoppers from throughout metro Atlanta for a highly anticipated shopping event featuring unique, high-quality merchandise. Attendees will get a jumpstart on holiday shopping, show their support for small businesses, and enjoy an alternative to the mall and big box experiences.
Whether seeking gifts for family, friends or neighbors or stocking up for host and hostess gifts for holiday parties, teachers or clients and business associates, the wide variety of vendors at The Elegant Elf offer creative gifting solutions while avoiding supply chain issues.
The Marketplace will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 at Sandy Springs Performing Arts and Conference Center at 1 Galambos Way. There is a $8 entrance fee. Parking is complimentary for two hours in the parking garage. Children 10 and under are free.
