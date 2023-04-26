Your loved one has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Now what?
In conjunction with Senior 911, Town Square Sandy Springs is hosting a free Alzheimer’s Brain Health Awareness Luncheon and Senior Living Resource Fair June 24 for families and caregivers of people with Alzheimer's.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can learn more about senior living care and Alzheimer's. The keynote speaker, Emory University’s Dr. Antoine Trammell, MD, MPH, will discuss brain health and dementia-related illnesses, remedies to slow the progression, and steps to take if you or a loved one has been diagnosed.
The programming will also feature a Q&A with panel of experts including neuropsychologist Dr. Stephanie Johnson, PhD; Kim Franklin of the Alzheimer’s Association; and Town Square’s Director and gerontologist, Mary Caldwell. The vendor fair will showcase a variety of unique senior living resources that support those caring for the aging community.
The event, which is in honor of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, is open to the public and free for all caregivers and their families. Senior industry professionals are $40, and senior industry vendors can reserve a table for $150. All proceeds will be donated to Angel 911, a 501c3 non-profit that provides caregivers with free respite care.
Town Square Sandy Springs center provides not only a safe and enjoyable day for those in need of cognitive or memory care but also evidence-based interventions that can help preserve cognitive function and increase quality of life. It is the first of its kind in Georgia and 6th in the U.S., offering experiential adult day enrichment Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Town Square Sandy Springs is at 8601 Dunwoody Place Suite 130, just off GA 400 Exit 6. For tickets and information, call (770) 335-5905 or email sandysprings@townsquare.net.
