Sandy Springs is ringing in the new year with a slew of concerts and performances at the Studio and Byers Theatres this January.
There’s still time, and tickets, available to usher in the new year as January’s programming offers something for everyone beginning Jan. 7, 2022.
Bluestone Jazz - Studio Theatre, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.
Matthew Kaminski and Annie Sellick come to the Studio Theatre in a new cabaret series.
Neranenah Presents: Michael Feinstein - Byers Theatre, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
Join the Grammy and Emmy-nominated musician for an evening of the Great American Songbook.
HYPROV: Starring Colin Mochrie - Byers Theatre, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m.
Improv under hypnosis! Improv legend Colin Mochrie is joined by Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci. What could possibly go wrong?
Nobuntu - Studio Theatre, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Nobuntu's concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira and organic, authentic dance movements.
Georgia on My Mind - Byers Theatre, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m.
Join 10-time Grammy Award-winning and groundbreaking acapella group Take 6 along with Nnenna Freelon, Tom Scott and Clint Holmes in this one-of-a-kind tribute to Ray Charles.
Little River Band - Byers Theatre, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.
The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band “the best singing band in the world.” Through the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, LRB enjoyed huge success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits.
Recycled Percussion - Byers Theatre, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.
Legendary and totally unique New England drumming group Recycled Percussion comes to Sandy Springs. Don’t miss this show full of surprises and crowd favorites in an incredible turbo-charged performance.
As one of the world's premier chamber music ensembles, the Quartet has made more than 30 acclaimed recordings and has been honored with nine GRAMMYs, three Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America's "Ensemble of the Year" award.
Guests can buy four tickets or more and get an additional 15% off your purchase with the code: FAMILY4
For a complete listing of upcoming shows and events, please visit citysprings.com.
