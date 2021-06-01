More than a year after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center is reopening for events once again.
In a May 28 news release, Create City Springs, the city of Sandy Springs’ performing arts and events department, announced shows will return to the center starting Aug. 27 with ’80s band Air Supply performing. The center has been shuttered since March 2020, when the pandemic hit the United States.
The lineup, under the theme “reDiscover the Arts,” includes a variety of acts with more than 50 special events and over 70 individual performances booked for the season. In addition to Air Supply, headliners include ’90s group En Vogue and actors/comedians Paul Reiser and Kevin Nealon.
Events will take place in both the main Byers Theatre and the smaller Studio Theatre, including international artists The Peking Acrobats, Mystic India: World Tour, Flamenco Vivo and more. The Family Time series will offer family friendly performances.
“It’s been a long and challenging year, and I’m thrilled to see our community coming back together at the Concerts at the Springs and the Farmers Market,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in the release. “Now it’s time to enjoy the performing arts in our theatres. I look forward to seeing you at the shows!”
The new In the Studio series of events at the Studio Theatre will include Fully Cured Comedy, Blue Stone Jazz, Classical Brunch and Local Sessions.
“We are proud of this season and can’t wait to have patrons back in our theatres. Whether you like comedy, pop music, international musicians and dancers or jazz, this lineup has something for everyone,” Create City Springs Executive Director Shaun Albrechtson said in the release. “This season is packed with notably unique performers that will bring an outstanding level of entertainment to Sandy Springs.”
Create City Springs recently started a membership program that gives early access to tickets and other benefits. Tickets went on sale for members May 29 and will be available for the general public June 5 at 10 a.m.
For more information on memberships, visit citysprings.com/memberships. For more information on the season lineup or to purchase tickets, visit citysprings.com/events.
