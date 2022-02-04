Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul met with members of the North Perimeter Optimist Club to sign a proclamation celebrating Thursday, February 3, 2022 as National Optimist Day.
The club invites fellow citizens to join them in celebrating this special day by performing random acts of kindness for others. The North Perimeter Optimist Club has been working to support the mission of Optimist International by bringing out the best in the Sandy Springs and north perimeter communities for more than 35 years.
"Many thanks to Mayor Rusty Paul for his optimism and support for the North Perimeter Optimist Club’s work in the Sandy Springs community," President Nick Prillaman said.
Other programs and services the club is involved in include an annual Easter egg hunt, Dinosaur Egg Hunt for children with disabilities, Kids’ Day In The Park, World Oratorical Championships, laptop computer repurposing program, and a family Christmas program.
Each year, Optimist clubs around the world volunteer their time and skills in programs and projects to improve their communities and provide opportunities for the youth of all ages. They provide leadership, scholarship, wellness, safety, arts and sports programs. Optimist members look to the future with hope, and on Optimist Day we celebrate the volunteers who share their enthusiasm, skills, and talent to make tomorrow a vibrant and peaceful one.
